Teacher writes, 'She Has Passed Away' on remarks section of a student's report card

Teacher writes, 'She Has Passed Away' in the remarks section | Twitter @AnantBhan

School Report cards are generally meant for showing performance of the students. An unusual image of a report card is doing the rounds on social media sites where a student receives an horrifying remark on its report card.

A screenshot of the teacher's remark is going viral in which she has written "she has passed away" on the result of term three paper from 2019.

The unnamed student scored good marks in most subjects and secured seventh position in the class.

@AnantBhan shared a post on on the Twitter and writes, 'Oh, lord Via FB'

Oh, lord

Via FB pic.twitter.com/PApNboMp3X — Anant Bhan (@AnantBhan) March 27, 2023

Chichewa, one of the subjects mentioned in the Report card is the official language of Malawi, a southeastern African country that was formerly known as Nyasaland.

Responding to the post above, twitter users opined their views in the comments section.

@TheDailyBunkum writes, 'This seems far worse than "passed out", that other usage for having graduated.'

This seems far worse than "passed out", that other usage for having graduated. — Shahid Abdulla (@TheDailyBunkum) March 27, 2023

@Ramakri32082746 says, 'Not sure about authenticity. There is no school, teacher name and signature. May be manufactured for publicity.'

Not sure about authenticity. There is no school, teacher name and signature. May be manufactured for publicity. — Ramakrishnan (@Ramakri32082746) March 28, 2023