TDP Launches 'Kalalaku Rekkalu' Scheme To Empower Women In Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu | ANI Photo

Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday launched a website to enable women, aspiring to pursue professional courses, to enrol for a scheme which the party promises to launch after coming to power in alliance with the BJP and the Jana Sena.

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu launched the website of the scheme titled ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ (Wings to Dreams).

Some women registered their names for the scheme during the programme held at his residence.

Pay interest for loans taken by women for pursuing professional courses

Under the scheme, the TDP-JSP-BJP government will pay the interest for the loans taken by the women for pursuing professional courses and the government will act as their loan guarantor.

Women who completed Class 12 can register for the scheme. After the registration, a certificate is generated which can be shown to the bank to opt for a loan.

The TDP chief called this an investment for the state’s and women’s future.

“We have launched another innovative scheme called ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’. I have always said to dare to dream and strive to achieve. Recognizing the strength of women, today we are bringing a new scheme,” he said.

He claimed that it was the TDP which introduced 33 per cent reservations in educational institutions and employment opportunities for women for the first time in the country.

22 new schemes

The TDP chief said his party and its alliance partners have promised 22 new schemes. Under Mahasakthi alone, it promised five schemes for women.

“We have launched Thallaki Vandhanam, under which we will give Rs 15,000 to every school-going child every year without any conditions. Through the Deepam scheme, we will provide 3 gas cylinders free every year. Women will get free travel in the RTC buses. Women in the age group of 18 to 59 years, will get Rs 1,500 every month. We have also created a scheme to provide protected drinking water to every house through a tap system,” he said, adding that the schemes will empower women.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled how he promoted the Information Technology sector in Hyderabad and set up leading educational institutions when he was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

“Some people didn’t believe that there would be opportunities if they studied Information Technology 20 years ago. To give them jobs, I established Hitec City. This was the beginning,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ is not limited to one sector. It will be helpful for women to get higher education, skill development, and capacity-building.