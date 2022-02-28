TBSE results declared, visit the official website- tripuraresults.nic.in.

TBSE has announced the term 1 results for the Tripura Board of Secondary Education's Madhyamik or Class 10 and Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 board exams 2021-22. Students who took the Tripura Board Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations can check the TBSE Term 1 results 2021 on the official websites - tripuraresults.nic.in.

Here's how to Check Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results:

Visit the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in Click on the 'TBSE Madhyamik Term 1 Result 2022 or TBSE HS+2 Result 2022' link Enter your roll number and registration number and click on the 'Show Result' tab The TBSE Term 1 result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:29 PM IST