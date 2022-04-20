TBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams 2022 revised datesheet out, check fresh dates here

TBSE Class 12 Term 2 board exams 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, has released the revised date sheet for the TBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams 2022. TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 will be held on May 2, 2022, according to the new schedule.

Earlier, exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 25, 2022. TBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams 2022 will be held between 12 noon and 1:45 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:23 PM IST