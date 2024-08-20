Tata Institute Of Social Sciences Bans Progressive Students Forum, Citing Disruption & Division

TISS | File

Mumbai: In its latest attempt to clamp down on student activism, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has banned Progressive Students Forum (PSF), a leading left-wing student group on the campus.

'An Illegal & Unauthorized Forum'

Calling the student body an 'illegal and unauthorized forum’, the institute, in an order issued on Monday, prohibited the group from organising any event on the campus. Students, and even faculty members, deemed to be supporting the group's 'divisive ideologies' have been threatened with disciplinary action.

"This group has been engaging in activities that obstruct the institute's functions, defame the institute, demean members of our community, and create divisions among students and faculty. It has been observed that this group is misleading, distracting, and misguiding students from their academic pursuit and harmonious life on the campus," reads a communication signed by TISS Registrar Anil Sutar.

About Progressive Students Forum

PSF has been a prominent presence at the TISS's Mumbai and other campuses for the past many years and is known for its activism on various issues concerning the social science institute. In recent months, the group was particularly vocal on the issues of the termination of over 100 faculty members, who were later reinstated, and students being evicted from hostels. The group's members have been part of TISS's Students Union as well. The ban is yet another action against student activists by TISS, which is now completely under the control of the central government.

Earlier, the institute had barred Ramdas KS, a Dalit PhD scholar and PSF member, from its campus for two years. It also issued a diktat prohibiting students from organising any event against the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A top official from the institute said that the group was defaming the institute and raising funds from students for its activities.

"We want the students to focus on their career and study," he said. When asked why the institute had spared other student organisations, the official said that PSF is the most prominent of all student bodies and the only one engaged in 'disruptive' activities. The student leaders have condemned the institute's action, terming it as 'unfortunate'.

"A few days ago we celebrated Independence Day, but it appears that there's no freedom left on the campus. For the past year, there have been no activities on the campus. Our constitutional right to expression is being usurped and all the while the institute is giving patronage to right-wing groups," said Atul Patil, a former TISS Students Union President.