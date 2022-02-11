TATA group to upgrade ITIs, polytechnics in Assam

Guwahati: The TATA group would upgrade the Industrial Training Institute (ITIs) and polytechnics in Assam as 'Centres of Excellence' in Assam, officials said on Thursday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a meeting with senior executive of TATA group P.J. Nath on upgradation of the state's ITIs and polytechnics to Centres of Excellence.

Sarma thanked the TATA group for coming forward to transform technical institutes of Assam to technology hubs with their innovative project 'Transforming Engineering Academia to Industry 4.0'.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office said that after the detailed presentation from the TATA group, Sarma asked them for certain changes and to add a few more components to their project.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government would provide required space and all other support to introduce state of the art curriculum in all 75 technical institutes of the state where more than 9,000 students would get trained simultaneously while equipping themselves with latest engineering skills.

Sarma also called on the TATA group to take steps for providing scholarships to trainees, employing experienced teachers and instructors from the TATA group in the institutions for 5 years, and training the local instructors.

The Chief Minister assured of providing all logistical support to TATA group for successful implementation of the project. He asked the Education Department to draft the Memorandum of Understanding and arrange for its signing ceremony at an early date.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Advisor to the Education Department Prof. Noni Gopal Mahanta, Principal Secretary of Education Department B. Kalyan Chakraborty, Principal Secretary of Industry and Commerce Department K.K. Dwivedi among others were present in the meeting.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:12 AM IST