TANCET result 2022 out, here's how to download scorecard at tancet.annauniv.edu | Pixabay

On Thursday, June 9, Anna University in Chennai announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. Candidates who took the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 can view their results at tancet.annauniv.edu, the official website.

TANCET 2022 was held in May for students interested in Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Engineering (M.E. ), Master of Technology (M.Tech. ), Master of Architecture (M.Arch. ), and Master of Planning (MP) (M.Plan.)

Here's how to download:

1) Go to the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

2) Select the TANCET result 2022 direct link.

3) Enter the login credentials.

4) TANCET result 2022 will appear on the screen

5) Download TANCET 2022 scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

Details of rank, score, and qualifying status will be included on the TANCET 2022 scorecard. Students who pass the TANCET 2022 will be invited to participate in the TANCET counselling process, which will be announced soon.

