TANCET 2024 Scorecard Out, Click To Check Link | Representative Image

TANCET 2024 Scorecard: Anna University Chennai today released the scorecard download link for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024. Candidates who applied can now access their scorecard on the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu by using their email id and login password.

The scorecard can be downloaded from April 3 to May 3, 2024. Candidates are requested to save their scorecards for further reference.

If the scorecard is lost, there will be a penalty of Rs. 300 to generate a duplicate scorecard in the form of a Demand Draft, according to the information brochure released by Anna University.

The TANCET results this year were announced on March 28, 2024. The examination for MCA and MBA courses took place in March and were divided into two slots. The MCA exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, while the MBA exam was scheduled from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates should ensure they have their credentials readily available, such as their email ID, password, and roll number, for TANCET 2024 result verification.

Step 1: Visit the official website— tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Download the scorecard on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials i.e. email and password

Step 4: Download the scorecard for future reference

The provisional answer key for this year was issued on March 13 and the final TANCET 2024 answer key was released on March 18.

The examination was held on March 25, 2023.