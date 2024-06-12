TANCET 2024 Counselling Registration; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees

TANCET 2024 Counselling Registration Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees | Representative Image

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Counselling 2024 registration period for MBA and MCA admissions has been opened by the Directorate of Educational Technical Education, Chennai. July 4 is the deadline for registering.



There are five steps in the counselling process: registration, document verification, choice filling, rank list preparation, and seat assignment. The deadline for applications and credential uploads is July 7. Online registration, form completion, and certificate upload started on June 10. On July 22, the ranking list will be made public. Any complaints may be addressed between July 23 and July 26 during the redressal period.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible for the TANCET 2024 counselling, candidates must be Tamil Nadu residents. They must have completed a three-year Bachelor's programme with an overall GPA of 50% for applicants in the general category and 45% for those in the reserved category. The aspirants must also possess a current TANCET 2024 scorecard.

Application Fees

For students in the general category, the counselling fee is Rs 600. The application cost for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or SCA categories is Rs 300.

How to apply?

-Visit tn-mbamca.com, the official website.

-Select the Register Online Application tab from the homepage.

-Carefully fill out all the requested information.

-Enter the mobile number and email address that were used to submit the TANCET application.

-Enter your score achieved and the ID from your TANCET 2024 admit card.

-Complete all the fields, making sure to include your caste, religion, and demand draft number.

-Click "Submit" once all the information has been entered.

-Download the form, fill it out, and save it for later.