TANCET 2023 scorecards to be out soon at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 scorecards | Representative image

Chennai: TANCET 2023 Scorecard will be released soon.

Candidates who took the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can download the scorecard through the official website of Anna University at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET 2023 result was declared on April 14, 2023. Now, the University will release the scorecard today.

As per the notification, the scorecard will be available on the official portal from April 20 to May 20, 2023.

Candidates can download the scorecard with the help of their login details like 'Email ID' and 'Password'.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has authorized Anna University this year to conduct the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET-2023) for admission to M.B.A & M.C.A Degree Programmes. TANCET/CEETA-PG was conducted for 39,249 candidates at 40 examination centres in 15 cities all over Tamil Nadu.

Direct Link for TANCET 2023 Official Website

Steps to download TANCET Scorecard 2023:

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

On the homepage, click on the TANCET scorecard link

A new page will appear, enter the email id and password

TANCET 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for further admission process