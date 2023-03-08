TANCET 2023 hall ticket to be available March 11 onwards

Anna University | tancet.annauniv.edu

Chennai: Anna University will be releasing the TANCET 2023 hall tickets on March 11, 2023. Applicants can obtain the TANCET hall ticket via the login portal available at tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates aspiring for MBA or MCA admission in Tamil Nadu need to appear for TANCET exam.

The TANCET 2023 exam for Master of business administration (MBA) and Computer application (MCA) will be held on March 25, 2023. The university will be conducting the exam in two shifts- 10 AM to 12 noon and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The university also informed that if the TANCET 2023 hall ticket is misplaced, a duplicate copy of the hall ticket can be issued to the candidates for a fee of Rs 300 in the form of a demand draft.

The candidates will have to submit a written request to the secretary (TANCET/CEETA-PG), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025 with the registration number / application number and the name of the examination centre to obtain a TANCET 2023 hall ticket duplicate copy.