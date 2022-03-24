TANCET 2022 Exam Dates declared, To Be Held From May 14, check annauniv.edu

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) exam dates have been declared. Anna University Chennai will conduct the TANCET exam from May 14.

Anna University Chennai has announced the exam dates for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes. The MCA, MBA exams will be held on Saturday (May 14), whereas exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses are to be conducted on Sunday (May 15).

How To Download Hall Ticket:-

Visit the official website- annauniv.edu Click on the ‘TANCET 2022’ link A new page will appear on the screen Click on the 'Hall Ticket’ tab On the new page, enter your login credentials Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for further reference

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:17 PM IST