TANCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Here's steps to apply

TANCET 2022 applications for the Anna University, Chennai, will close on Thursday, April 21.

TANCET 2022 registration was previously scheduled to be closed on April 21. However, according to the TANCET 2022 website, it will now be closed at 4 pm on April 21.

TANCET 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the "TANCET 2022 registration" link on the homepage Register yourself by filling all the important details Fill in the application form and upload the documents Make the fee payment and submit the application form Save and download the registration form for future references

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:49 AM IST