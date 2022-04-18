TANCET 2022: Anna University Extends Registration Date

The Anna University, Chennai, has extended the date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET 2022. The previous date of TANCET 2022 Registration is April 21, 2022.

Earlier, the TANCET 2022 application deadline was scheduled for April 18. However, the administrator body has decided to extend it till April 21.

The TANCET 2022 website tancet.annauniv.edu has mentioned that the application process will conclude at 4 pm on April 21, 2022.

Hence, the students willing to register for TANCET 2022 are requested to visit the website within the mentioned date and time.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 03:28 PM IST