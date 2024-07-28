Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2024 To Be Announced On July 30; Check Time Here | File

The SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results date and time have been confirmed by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. The results of the TN SSLC supply will be announced at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30. Candidates can check it on dge.tn.gov.in once it's declared.

How to check?

Candidates must enter their examination roll numbers and birth dates in the login window in order to view their TN SSLC supply marks.

-Access dge.tn.gov.in.

-Navigate to the Supplementary examination, 2024 result page after opening the results page.

-Click the result link for SSLC Supply.

-Enter your birthdate and roll number.

-Send in the information and review the outcome.

Important details in scorecard:

-Candidate name

-Class and exam name

-Subjects appeared

-Marks scored

-Qualifying status

TN SSLC 2024

On July 26, the results of the Tamil Nadu HSE, or Class 12 Supplementary Examination, were made public. The dates of the TN SSLC Supplementary theory papers were July 2–8. The dates of the science practical exams were June 25 and 26. On May 10, the results of the yearly SSLC exam were released.



Eighty-seven,743 out of the 8,94,264 students who took the SSLC exam passed, according to the results press release.