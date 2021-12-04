Tamil Nadu students protesting against the management, arrear exams

On Saturday, over 200 students of Tamil Nadu University blocked a road in front of the university to protest against the management. The intention behind the protest was to show that almost all the students who took the arrears examination failed.

The students stated that the university did not publish the mark list but just mentioned it as a fail in the examinations held in August and September for those in more than 30 colleges affiliated to the TNAU, police said.

It was also mentioned that some students who appeared for the online examination were allegedly involved in malpractice, the police said.

As the traffic was disrupted, police said they went to the spot and dispersed the students, who then sat in dharna on the university campus in front of the office of the Vice-Chancellor, holding placards saying, "we want justice."

As some of the students were asked to discuss the issue with the senior officials in the management, the agitation was withdrawn temporarily, they said.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 06:17 PM IST