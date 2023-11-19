Tamil Nadu: Students Eagerly Embrace Higher Education Initiatives, Says UGC Secretary

Representative image

In a recent visit to Coimbatore, Professor Manish Joshi, Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC), highlighted the growing enthusiasm among students in Tamil Nadu to pursue higher education. The visit aimed to discuss the UGC's plans for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in South India.

Tamil Nadu's enthusiasm for education reforms

According to Mr. Joshi, students in Tamil Nadu are showing a heightened interest in advancing their education, and educational institutions in the region are actively embracing the new learning initiatives introduced under the Sarathy Programme. The Sarathy Programme encourages students to become active collaborators in bringing transformative reforms to the education sector.

Mr. Joshi commended the positive response from various institutes in South India, citing Annamalai University as an example where educators and students are actively engaged in discussions on innovative learning methods. Additionally, a workshop in Chennai witnessed the participation of over 200 educators, fostering a collective effort towards enhancing the learning experience as per the reports.

Addressing concerns about language imposition, Mr. Joshi reassured the media that the NEP focuses on educating students rather than imposing any specific language on them. He emphasized that the Sarathi Programme, an integral part of NEP, supports bilingual education. Under this initiative, students have the flexibility to write exams in the language they are most comfortable with, ensuring that language skills do not become a barrier to assessing their knowledge in subjects like Physics or other technical fields.

Read Also NTA Releases Exam Schedule For UGC NET December 2023; Check Now

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)