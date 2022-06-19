Tamil Nadu SSLC results tomorrow; know where to check results

IStock images

The Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) results for the year 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 20 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). The state Education Minister will announce the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th results 2022 during a press conference at Anna Centenary Library. The TN SSLC result 2022 will be revealed at 12 noon, while the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 a.m.

Once results are announced, students can check TN SSLC result 2022 on board websites. Here is the list:

-dge.tn.gov.in

- dge.tn.nic.in

- tnresults.nic.in

- dge1.tn.nic.in

- dge2.tn.nic.in

To check Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results online: