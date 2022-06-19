e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu SSLC results tomorrow; know where to check results

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
IStock images

The Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) results for the year 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 20 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). The state Education Minister will announce the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th results 2022 during a press conference at Anna Centenary Library. The TN SSLC result 2022 will be revealed at 12 noon, while the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 a.m.

Once results are announced, students can check TN SSLC result 2022 on board websites. Here is the list:

-dge.tn.gov.in

- dge.tn.nic.in

- tnresults.nic.in

- dge1.tn.nic.in

- dge2.tn.nic.in

To check Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results online:

  1. Navigate to the official website (dge.tn.gov.in)

  2. On the website's homepage, students will find a link that says, 'TN SSLC Result 2022' - click on the link to proceed.

  3. Students must now fill in the required information as directed - Click the submit button, the TN SSLC Result 2022 will be shown on your screen.

  4. Download and print for future reference.

article-image
