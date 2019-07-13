Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Compartment result 2019 declared, check at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the results for Tamil Nadu School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 Compartment Exams 2019. Students can check result on the DGE's official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

According to Indian Express, this year, a total of 95.2 percent students cleared the examination successfully, with the girls outperformed boys with 97 percent pass percentage. A total of 93.3 percent students cleared the examination successfully. Among districts, Tiruppur is at 98.53 percent followed by Ramnathapuram at 98.48 per cent and Namakal at 98.45 percent.

Step to download TN SSLC 10th compartment results 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.