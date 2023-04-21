Tamil Nadu SSLC 2023 exams end, Know expected result date

Tamil Nadu SSLC 2023 exams | IANS- Representational pic

The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2023 exams are concluded on April 20 by the Directorate of Government Examinations .

The results for TN SSLC 2023 are likely to be declared by the third week of May.

An official confirmation on the dates, however, is still awaited from the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu.

Once released, the TN SSLC 2023 results will be made available to candidates on tnresults.nic.in.

Steps to download TN SSLC 2023 results

Go to TN DGE’s official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Search and click on ‘SSLC Exam - March 2023 Results’ link when available on the homepage.

As the new window opens, login using registration number and date of birth on the portal.

Then click on the “Get Marks” link to view the TN Class 10 result.

Check all the details mentioned on it.

Save and download the scores for future reference.

TN SSLC RESULTS 2023 will also be available on apply1.tndge.org/dge-result or tnresults.nic.in.