Tamil Nadu schools, colleges closed tomorrow due to heavy rains? Read details here

Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai as predicted by IMD.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI
Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Tamil Nadu will face heavy rainfall for the next few days, with districts such as Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu being the worst affected.

Amid these circumstances, schools and colleges have been asked to remain closed on November 11, Friday due to the heavy rain alert.

All schools located in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts will remain closed tomorrow. "Tamil Nadu: In wake of the rainfall forecast by IMD for tomorrow, a holiday declared in all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts tomorrow," said a tweet by news agency ANI.

All government and private schools, colleges, etc, have been ordered to remain closed on November 11.

Heavy rains hit Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai as predicted by IMD.

Watch video:

Haryana schools, colleges to be closed on November 9 due to Panchayat polls? Read details here
article-image

