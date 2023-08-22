Tamil Nadu School Students Stage Chandrayaan-3 Mission Awareness Programs | File

Chennai: A spirited group of students from a Chennai school took center stage as they organized an awareness event highlighting the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 Mission. The event unfolded within the school premises, where these young enthusiasts, adorned in black t-shirts, directed an engaging display.

Encircling a moon replica on the ground, they exhibited a launch rocket poster and an intricately crafted 3D model of the lander. Adding an interactive element, students painted their faces to mimic the moon's surface.

The mission features the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, closely resembling the design of Chandrayaan-2. Notably, Chandrayaan-3 introduces a dual-function propulsion module, acting as an orbiter while seamlessly transporting the lander and rover to a 100-kilometer lunar orbit.

The event drew an intrigued audience, including fellow students, teachers, parents, and dedicated space enthusiasts.

The event underscored the students' passion for space exploration and the Chandrayaan series, creating a unique blend of creativity and scientific enthusiasm that left a lasting impression.

