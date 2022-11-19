Tamil Nadu: Research on local issues, Information Commission urges state universities

Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Information Commission has urged the state universities to undertake research on local issues like the Seemai Karuvelan menace, which has been affecting the ground water table as well as the fertility of the lands in Southern districts including Tirunelveli.



The Commission was responding to an RTI filed by a person, Sivakumar seeking information on the postgraduate and undergraduate courses offered by Alagappa University, Karaikudi.



He also sought details on the aid received by the university from the government, recognition of the courses by other universities as also special fee structure among others.

Tamil Nadu State Information Commissioner, S. Muthuraj sent a directive to the Registrars of Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, and Alagappa University, Karaikudi seeking research on local issues.



S. Muthuraj also directed universities to conduct research on the fireworks industry of Sivakasi and added that these details would help the government to formulate policies for the welfare of the people of these areas.