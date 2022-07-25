e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu provides bicycles to over 6 lakh Class 11 students at a cost of Rs. 323 cr

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
Representative image | Photo: Unsplash

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated a scheme to distribute bicycles to 6.35 lakh students of Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 323 crore.

The bicycles are being distributed to the students on behalf of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minority Welfare Department. Chief Minister did the state-level inauguration of distribution of bicycles to children in Chennai.

The distribution of bicycles to Plus one students of the state is a flagship programme of the DMK government which was mentioned in the budget speech of the state finance minister. The scheme, according to the government, will help students travel independently and save time and indulge in extracurricular activities after classes.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, R.S. Rajakannappan, Minister for health and family welfare, Ma Subramanian and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R. Priya were present on the occasion.

