Tamil Nadu: PM Modi will confer honorary doctorate to this music legend at Dindigul Gandhigram University

PM Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Dindigul Gandhigram University in Tamil Nadu on Friday, wherein he will confer an honorary doctorate to a famed music legend.

The renowned music icon is none other than composer Ilayaraja, who rose to national and worldwide recognition for composing and providing film scores for thousands of films. Instrumentalist Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman will also be felicitated with an honorary doctorate.

The convocation ceremony of the University will be held on Friday as PM Modi will be handing out the degrees to students who completed their studies in the academic years of 2018, 2019, and 2019-2020. Arrangements are on inside the premises of the University.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin will also be attending the event and sharing the dais amid back and forth between the state government and the Governor on a number of issues, especially the bill on NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi's official itinerary indicates that he will grace the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu around 3.30 pm on Friday.