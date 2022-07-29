Tamil Nadu: PE Teacher arrested after harassing female students

Following complaints of sexual harassment from several female pupils, a physical education instructor at a government school outside of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was detained, said the police on Friday.

Following his recent relocation from Valparai to the government school in Coimbatore, Prabhakaran, 55, has drawn the ire of female students.

Parents of the female students claimed that even after their daughters had officially complained to the headmistress, nothing was done to penalise the teacher.

Parents, students, and their friends and family gathered at the school on Friday morning to call for Prabhakaran's arrest. The kids said that he had been touching them inappropriately ever since he started at the school, and that despite their repeated complaints to the headmistress, she did not punish him. As a result, they were forced to stage a large demonstration outside the school.

Coimbatore South's Deputy Commissioner of Police, N. Silambarasan, RDO, P. Elango, RDO, and other senior authorities arrived at the school and spoke with the up in arms parents and pupils. However, the demonstrators didn't leave the school grounds until after the instructor was taken into custody by the police.

Prabhakaran was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and sent to judicial custody.

Read Also Mumbai University colleges to begin by Aug 10'