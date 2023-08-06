Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment Result Released At tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment Result Released |

The eagerly awaited seat allotment result for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2023 has been officially released. Aspiring medical candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can now check their results on the official website tnmedicalselection.net.

From August 7 and August 11, candidates will be able to download the provisional allotment letter. Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 must report to the institutes assigned to them by August 11 (5 p.m.). The document verification will take place in the colleges that have been allocated. Candidates must bring their original documents to college, as well as a scanned copy of their documents, for verification.

Steps to check TN NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Selection Committee at tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Look for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 seat allotment result link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as the NEET UG roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any further updates and announcements.