 Tamil Nadu: Man Dies By Suicide Day After Son Kills Self Over NEET Result
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: Man Dies By Suicide Day After Son Kills Self Over NEET Result

Tamil Nadu: Man Dies By Suicide Day After Son Kills Self Over NEET Result

According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant and hanged himself a day earlier after having flunked the NEET examination twice.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Man Dies By Suicide Day After Son Kills Self Over NEET Result | Representative Image

Chennai: A day after his 19-year-old son died by suicide after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam twice, a man in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai ended his life by hanging, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged himself a day earlier after having flunked the NEET examination twice.

When his father, identified as Selvasekar, returned home he was shocked to find his son hanging at his residence.

"After he failed in NEET exam twice, we admitted him again in a coaching institute for repeating the exam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in his manifesto that he would save children's lives and cancel the NEET exam but yet, they did not ban this exam. I am a single parent; nobody should face this situation. The CM should take immediate steps," Selvasekar had said on Sunday.

Unable to deal with the grief over his son’s death, Selvasekar hanged self at his residence on Monday, the police said.

The body has been taken for post-mortem examination, and police were further looking into the incident.

Read Also
Aaj Tak Journalist Allegedly Dies By Suicide; 'Was Facing Mental Trauma From Wife & In-laws', Claims...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CEE Kerala LLB -3 Year Answer Key Released At www.cee.kerala.gov.in; Details Inside

CEE Kerala LLB -3 Year Answer Key Released At www.cee.kerala.gov.in; Details Inside

NCVT MIS ITI 2023 Results Announced At ncvtmis.gov.in, Know How To Download Marksheet Here

NCVT MIS ITI 2023 Results Announced At ncvtmis.gov.in, Know How To Download Marksheet Here

MK Stalin To Skip Governor's Independence Day Tea Party In Protest Against NEET

MK Stalin To Skip Governor's Independence Day Tea Party In Protest Against NEET

First Batch Of Agniveer Cadets Mark Milestone With Passing Out Parade In Pune

First Batch Of Agniveer Cadets Mark Milestone With Passing Out Parade In Pune

Tamil Nadu: Man Dies By Suicide Day After Son Kills Self Over NEET Result

Tamil Nadu: Man Dies By Suicide Day After Son Kills Self Over NEET Result