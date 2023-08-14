Tamil Nadu: Man Dies By Suicide Day After Son Kills Self Over NEET Result | Representative Image

Chennai: A day after his 19-year-old son died by suicide after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam twice, a man in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai ended his life by hanging, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged himself a day earlier after having flunked the NEET examination twice.

When his father, identified as Selvasekar, returned home he was shocked to find his son hanging at his residence.

"After he failed in NEET exam twice, we admitted him again in a coaching institute for repeating the exam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in his manifesto that he would save children's lives and cancel the NEET exam but yet, they did not ban this exam. I am a single parent; nobody should face this situation. The CM should take immediate steps," Selvasekar had said on Sunday.

Unable to deal with the grief over his son’s death, Selvasekar hanged self at his residence on Monday, the police said.

The body has been taken for post-mortem examination, and police were further looking into the incident.

