Tamil Nadu : Kallakurichi school to restart classes amid row over girl student's death

Photo: ANI

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh said, on Monday, that online classes for class 9- 12 students of Shakti ECR International School, Kaniyamoor will start from July 27.

"We're also taking steps to resume offline classes by next week," added the Minister.

Online classes for pupils of the private school in Kallakurichi, which was vandalised by protesters following the death of a girl student, will begin on Wednesday.

The school was completely vandalised and several documents including certificates of students were set ablaze.