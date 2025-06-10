Tamil Nadu: India Yamaha Motor Builds 12 Classrooms For Govt High School Under CSR Initiative In Kancheepuram | X @mayorofkanchi

Chennai: Two-wheeler manufacturer India Yamaha Motor, the subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Yamaha, has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to support school education under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

As part of its initiative, India Yamaha Motor has constructed 12 classrooms for the Government High School in Thirukalimedu in neighbouring Kancheepuram district.

The construction of the school buildings is one of the largest campuses built by India Yamaha Motor. The facility is equipped with six classrooms on each floor. It also houses a computer lab, restrooms, and a kitchen, India Yamaha Motor said in a press release on Tuesday.

The school also has a 10 kW solar power facility to meet its power supply requirements.

Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Itaru Otani, Yamaha Motor India Director Atsushi Nagashima, Kancheepuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan, and Kancheepuram District officials were present during the unveiling of the buildings.

India Yamaha Motor has constructed school buildings under the CSR initiative during the last four years in Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts. It had also established modern computer labs in five government schools, it said.

