Tamil Nadu: Important! schools across state to reopen on THIS date; details here

File Photo

Chennai: Schools across Tamil Nadu are set to open next month due to the intense heat waves that have gripped the state.

Schools in the South Indian state, that have been following the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum, will be able to reopen after the summer vacation for classes 1 to 12 on June 7, Wednesday, according to school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who addressed a press conference on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Poyyamozhi stated that the school education department held a meeting with Chief Educational Officers from various districts on Thursday which is when it was decided that schools can reopen by June 7 owing to the heatwave.

The announcement is significant considering the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government had earlier decided to reopen schools for classes 6 to 12 from June 1, 2023, while reinstating the same for classes 1 to 5 on June 5, 2023.

In order to compensate for the extension of the summer holidays, the minister also stated that a few extra Saturdays will see students coming to schools.

