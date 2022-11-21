e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: IITM, education dept to improve school digitisation

Tamil Nadu: IITM, education dept to improve school digitisation

Currently, a digital learning platform, Education Management Information System, supplements the classroom education of Tamil Nadu's school students

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
unsplash
Follow us on

Chennai: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the Tamil Nadu Department of School Education have joined hands to improve and update the existing digital learning platform to an Assessment focused Learning Management System to provide a richer learning experience to school students.

Read Also
IIT-Delhi’s extension campus to come up on 50 acres in Jhajjar district: Haryana CM
article-image

Currently, a digital learning platform, Education Management Information System, supplements the classroom education of Tamil Nadu's school students. IIT Madras researchers will use their AI and data science expertise to develop methods to improve the way assessments are conducted as well as a framework for educational material dissemination.

Researchers will build a variety of tools based on the education department's recent efforts in taxonomy-based content mapping. These include assessment development, performance evaluation, including fraud detection, and various dashboards to track students' learning progression, as well as monitoring at the school and district levels.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tripura brings changes in rules for govt aided schools

Tripura brings changes in rules for govt aided schools

West Bengal: Live bombs found on school premises

West Bengal: Live bombs found on school premises

Tamil Nadu: IITM, education dept to improve school digitisation

Tamil Nadu: IITM, education dept to improve school digitisation

How do beginners write and learn the Sarkari exam?

How do beginners write and learn the Sarkari exam?

Jamshedpur: XLRI conducts 30th JRD Tata oration

Jamshedpur: XLRI conducts 30th JRD Tata oration