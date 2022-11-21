Tamil Nadu: IITM, education dept to improve school digitisation

unsplash

Chennai: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the Tamil Nadu Department of School Education have joined hands to improve and update the existing digital learning platform to an Assessment focused Learning Management System to provide a richer learning experience to school students.

Currently, a digital learning platform, Education Management Information System, supplements the classroom education of Tamil Nadu's school students. IIT Madras researchers will use their AI and data science expertise to develop methods to improve the way assessments are conducted as well as a framework for educational material dissemination.

Researchers will build a variety of tools based on the education department's recent efforts in taxonomy-based content mapping. These include assessment development, performance evaluation, including fraud detection, and various dashboards to track students' learning progression, as well as monitoring at the school and district levels.