Tamil Nadu: HSC, SSLC date sheet released

The date sheet for the class 10,11 and 12 examination has been released by the Directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu on its official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The SSLC exams will commence on May 6 while HSC plus two exams will begin on May 5.

In the meantime, the board has announced the exam schedule for class 11 exams. Exams for class 11 will be held from May 9 to May 31. Candidates can also look up their schedules on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:41 PM IST