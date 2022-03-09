Tamil Nadu govt orders probe as video of 2 students painting school floor surfaces

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu school education government has ordered an investigation into a video showing two school students painting the school floor at Panchayat Union Middle School in Periyur, Erode.

Shanmugham, an AIADMK official and former Panchayat Vice President of Periyur, captured the video footage, which went viral on Wednesday.

Shanmugham was also the former president of the school's Parent-Teacher Association.

The video shows two boy students of Class VII kneeling down and painting the floor of the school outside the classroom.





AIADMK leader Shamugham while speaking said: "When I came to school, I found the two boys painting and I filmed it. I questioned the headmistress about the children being made to kneel down and paint and she said that as the children have to draw on the walls, they are being trained. This is ridiculous and action is being taken against the headmistress for making two SC students kneel on the floor of the school and paint."





The school headmistress Dhanalakshmi, however, refuted the charges and said that the school helper was painting and when she went outside for a break, the boys had taken the painting out of interest.





District Educational Officer, Erode, M. Ramakrishna said that the department has ordered an inquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken accordingly against anyone if found guilty.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:47 PM IST