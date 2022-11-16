Tamil Nadu: Govt announces free breakfast for students

Representative Image of children as sit for a midday meal in government school. | Wikimedia

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday launched a free breakfast scheme for schools in Palani, Dindigul district.



A statement from the Chief Minister's office said that the scheme is applicable to students studying in two schools and four colleges that come under the state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.



The scheme, according to the statement, will cover Palaniandavar Matriculation School, Arulmigu Dhanadayuthapani Swamy temple elementary school, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts and Culture College, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Polytechnic college, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts College for Women, Arulmigu Palani Dhanadayuthpani Swamy Arts and Science College for Women.

The cost of the programme would be borne from the budget of the HR&CE department.



HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and state food minister R Chakrapani were present during the inaugural function along with higher officials.



The state government had launched the free breakfast scheme for school students in September.



Nearly 1 lakh students are benefiting from the scheme implemented in 1,545 schools.