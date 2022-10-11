Tamil Nadu: Fifteen students injured as two school buses collide in Cuddalore

(Representative Photo) |

Chennai: A road accident in Cuddalore area of Tamil Nadu has left fifteen school children and a bus driver injured after the vehicle collided with another vehicle at Adhanur near Virudhachalam on Tuesday. Both the buses belonged to same educational institute.

The accident occurred when the bus was on way to school after picking students from Pennadam area, as reported by The Hindu. However, when the vehicle reached Adhanur, as it reportedly was racing with another vehicle of the same institution, it collided with the opposite bus.

The accident resulted in injuries to fifteen student and a driver of the vehicle. Soon after the accident, the injured students were evacuated to irudhachalam General Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a protest demonstration was heled by the locals seeking against the rash driving of school vehicles.