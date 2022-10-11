e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: Fifteen students injured as two school buses collide in Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu: Fifteen students injured as two school buses collide in Cuddalore

Following the accident, a protest demonstration was witnessed in the area against rash driving by school buses.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
(Representative Photo) |
Follow us on

Chennai: A road accident in Cuddalore area of Tamil Nadu has left fifteen school children and a bus driver injured after the vehicle collided with another vehicle at Adhanur near Virudhachalam on Tuesday. Both the buses belonged to same educational institute.

The accident occurred when the bus was on way to school after picking students from Pennadam area, as reported by The Hindu. However, when the vehicle reached Adhanur, as it reportedly was racing with another vehicle of the same institution, it collided with the opposite bus.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches breakfast scheme in schools
article-image

The accident resulted in injuries to fifteen student and a driver of the vehicle. Soon after the accident, the injured students were evacuated to irudhachalam General Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a protest demonstration was heled by the locals seeking against the rash driving of school vehicles.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA initiates football for schools programme in India to facilitate sports among students

FIFA initiates football for schools programme in India to facilitate sports among students

Mumbai: Consulate General of Canada celebrates International Day of the Girl 2022 with 16-year-old...

Mumbai: Consulate General of Canada celebrates International Day of the Girl 2022 with 16-year-old...

IGNOU set to organise campus placement drive tomorrow; read details here

IGNOU set to organise campus placement drive tomorrow; read details here

Indian-origin teacher honored in Abu Dhabi

Indian-origin teacher honored in Abu Dhabi

Al Huda Educational Trust militancy funding case: NIA raids 18 locations in J&K, arrests one

Al Huda Educational Trust militancy funding case: NIA raids 18 locations in J&K, arrests one