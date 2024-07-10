Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 Rank List Released; Check Your Rank On tneaonline.org

WBPGET 2024 Admit Card Released; Exam To Be Conducted On July 6 | Representative Image

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Rank List 2024 has been made available. The candidates who wish to view the rank list can obtain the list from the TNEA's official website at tneaonline.org. The candidates will have to login to the website in order to access the rank list.

"Rank list has been published. You can login and view your rank or verify it in the rank list PDF file. If you have any questions or grievances, please reach out to a nearby TFC," read the statement on the official website.

Key Dates

Publication of Rank List: July 10, 2024

Grievances Redressal: July 11, 2024, to July 18, 2024

Counseling for Government (7.5%) Special Reservation Categories (Online) for Differently Abled, Ex-Servicemen, and Sports: July 22, 2024, to July 23, 2024

Counseling for General Special Reservation Categories (Online) for Differently Abled, Ex-Servicemen, and Sports: July 25, 2024, to July 27, 2024

General Counseling (Online) for Academic, Govt. School 7.5% Category, and Vocational: July 29, 2024, to September 3, 2024

Supplementary Counseling (Online): September 6, 2024, to September 8, 2024

SCA to SC Counseling (Online): September 10, 2024, to September 11, 2024

End of Counseling: September 11, 2024

Schedule | Official Notice

Counselling Schedule | Official Notice

Steps To View Rank List

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Login using required credentials

Step 3: On the homepage, look for the rank list link

Step 4: Click and open it

Step 5: The PDF will open on your screen

Step 6: Check the details

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

