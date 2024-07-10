Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 Rank List Released; Check Your Rank On tneaonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Rank List 2024 has been made available. The candidates who wish to view the rank list can obtain the list from the TNEA's official website at tneaonline.org. The candidates will have to login to the website in order to access the rank list.
"Rank list has been published. You can login and view your rank or verify it in the rank list PDF file. If you have any questions or grievances, please reach out to a nearby TFC," read the statement on the official website.
Key Dates
Publication of Rank List: July 10, 2024
Grievances Redressal: July 11, 2024, to July 18, 2024
Counseling for Government (7.5%) Special Reservation Categories (Online) for Differently Abled, Ex-Servicemen, and Sports: July 22, 2024, to July 23, 2024
Counseling for General Special Reservation Categories (Online) for Differently Abled, Ex-Servicemen, and Sports: July 25, 2024, to July 27, 2024
General Counseling (Online) for Academic, Govt. School 7.5% Category, and Vocational: July 29, 2024, to September 3, 2024
Supplementary Counseling (Online): September 6, 2024, to September 8, 2024
SCA to SC Counseling (Online): September 10, 2024, to September 11, 2024
End of Counseling: September 11, 2024
Schedule | Official Notice
Steps To View Rank List
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Login using required credentials
Step 3: On the homepage, look for the rank list link
Step 4: Click and open it
Step 5: The PDF will open on your screen
Step 6: Check the details
Step 7: Save and download for future use.
Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.