Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education releases Diploma results on tndte.gov.in - here's how you can check

On Sunday the Directorate of Technical Education in Tamil Nadu (TNDTE) released the results for the Polytechnic exams that were held in April 2020. This is for students of first, second and third year.

As per reports, the TNDTE has also released the results of the typewriting and accountancy exams that were conducted a few months earlier, in February.

Here's how you can check your results:

Step 1:

Candidates can check the results of the Diploma on the official website, tndte.gov.in.

Alternatively, if you're unable to open the website, you can also try checking the results at this URL: http://112.133.214.75/result_Apr2020/.

Step 2:

Enter your registration number in the given slot and press Go or Login.

Step 3:

The results will be displayed on the screen. Download and then take a print out for future reference.