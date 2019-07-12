Tamil Nadu DGE declares +2 compartmental examination result 2019; check at dge.tn.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the results for Class 12 compartmental or also know as +2 compartmental examination. Candidates can check their results on the DGE's official website, dge.tn.nic.in. The other official websites where students can check their results are -- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

To pass, students are required to score at least 30 marks out of the total 150 in theory exam and 40 out of 50 marks in practical examinations. Tamil Nadu board is one of the biggest education boards of India. It was established in 1910. It conducts both secondary and senior secondary examination.

Steps to check the Tamil Nadu +2 compartmental exam results:

Step 1: Visit any of these official website dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download result link'

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on "view" result

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference