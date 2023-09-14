 Tamil Nadu College Releases Circular Inviting Students to Share Views On Sanatan Dharma
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu College Releases Circular Inviting Students to Share On Sanatan Dharma | File

A government college in Tamil Nadu has issued a circular inviting students to share their opinions on Sanatana Dharma on the birth anniversary of late DMK Politician, Arignar Anna has again created controversy on the Sanatan Dharma in the Southern Indian state.

The whole row erupted after the college in state's Thiruvarur district issued a follow-up notice regarding their circular from September 12, which had requested students to present speeches on their views regarding Sanatan Dharma as part of the observance of Arignar Anna's birth anniversary on Friday, September 15.

According to the sources, the Arts College clarified that students were not mandated to deliver speeches, instead, it was left to their discretion to participate voluntarily.

The reports also say that the trends on social media regarding the colleges's stand were not correct.

The controversy first erupted when Tamil Nadu minister, Udhayanidhi made remarks against Sanatan Dharma during a function in Chennai on September 3, which led to a massive uproar in the political and social circles. Udhayanidhi in his speech had said that Sanatan Dharma should not only be opposed but eradicated just like it was "not enough to oppose diseases like malaria and dengue."

