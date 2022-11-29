e-Paper Get App
Tamil Nadu: College bus driver lets nephew take the wheel in viral video, gets dismissed

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Chennai: A private college bus driver in Tamil Nadu's Salem was removed from his service after a video of his minor nephew -- a school student, driving the bus surfaced on the social media, officials said on Monday.

The police while conducting an inspection at the college on Monday was told that the incident happened a month before. The video of the minor boy driving the bus went viral on Sunday.

The college authorities told the police that the bus driver after dropping college students took the bus to his home and allowed his nephew to drive the bus.

The driver, according to the police, shot the video of his nephew driving the bus and later, the boy uploaded that on social media platforms which immediately went viral.

The college administration also told the police that immediately upon coming to know of the incident, they had dismissed the driver.

Police said that they would conduct a further investigation and charge the driver with a case of negligent driving.

