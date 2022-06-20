Tamil Nadu Class 12 result out at tnresults.nic.in, 93.76 pass percentage, class 10 result soon

Today, June 20, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) released the Class 12, or Plus 2, exam results. Students can check their results on the Tamil Nadu Board official website- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. Today, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the TN education minister, announced the Class 12 TN results for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 pass percentage:

The SSLC and HSC results for Tamil Nadu for the year 2022 have been released. In Class 12, 93.76 percent of students passed.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 pass percentage:

This year, 90.07 percent of pupils passed the SSLC 10th exam successfully.

Grading system:

Grades have been assigned to the students. Students who score between 91 and 100 will receive an A1 grade with a grade point of 10, while those who score between 81 and 90 will receive 9 grade points and an A2 grade.

When will TN Class 10 result released?

Tamil Nadu Class 10 result will be released at 12 noon on its official website. Tamil Nadu's official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in — have the TN 10th result 2022.

Minimum percentage to qualify exam:

To qualify the TN Class 10, 12 exams, students must have a minimum score of 30%. Last year, 100 percent of students passed both the HSC and SSLC exams. Because the SSLC and HSC exams in 2022 were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the pupils were graded using an alternate assessment method.