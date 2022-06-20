Tamil Nadu Class 10 result out at tnresults.nic.in, SSLC link activated

Today, June 20, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) released the TN HSC, SSLC result 2022. In 10th grade, 90.07 percent of students passed, while in 12th grade, 93.76 percent of students passed. On the official websites, tnresults.nic.in , students may check their TN Class 12 result and TN Class 10 result 2022.

List of websites:

The Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022 and Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 will be available on the websites results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in, in addition to the official website.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 result:

1. Go to the official website of the board, tnresults.nic.in

2. Select the link that reads, ‘Class 10th SSLC result 2022'

3. Enter the exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB) and enter the given image text (captcha)

4. Submit and download the result.