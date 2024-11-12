 Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools Closed Today Due To Heavy Rain Forecast
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools Closed Today Due To Heavy Rain Forecast

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Representative Image

Schools in Chennai will remain closed today, November 12, due to the heavy rain forecast, news agency ANI reported.

“In light of the heavy rain forecast, a holiday has been declared for all schools in Chennai today,” ANI quoted District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade as saying.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on Tuesday over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall was reported from various parts of the state, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, and others. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a heavy downpour in Tiruvallur.

