Tamil Nadu: Calls for NEET ban as 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly hangs himself to death

Representational image |

Chennai: Tamil Nadu, where the medical entrance test National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been viewed critically, has once again found a reason to call for banning the exam as a 19-year-old student allegedly hanged himself to death in a hostel room in Salem.

According to a report by IANS, the student was under pressure as he attempted the exam for the third time and was unsure about clearing it.

The student was going to appear for the exam scheduled on May 7 at an exam centre in Salem.

According to the police, the student was found hanging in his hostel room on Monday by his roommate, Balaji, who had returned to the centre from his hometown.

Chandru, according to Salem police officers, had been complaining that NEET was tough and that it was difficult for him to crack it.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and its leader Thol Thirumavalavan called for a protest today, on Tuesday regarding the cancellation of NEET exam in Tamil Nadu

The Stalin-led government in the state has already exempted medical students from appearing in the NEET exam.

The state assembly passed the bill twice after the Governor refused to give his consent for the legislation when it was passed for the first time.

The bill was passed for a second time by the Assembly and the Governor forwarded it to the President for consent.

In the run-up to the Tamil Nadu elections, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party vowed to ban NEET in the state, alleging the exams for enrollment to medical colleges across India violates the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of Constitution.

Inputs from IANS