 Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024: Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow
Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu Board Exam dates for 2024 will be officially announced tomorrow, October 14, as confirmed by the state's School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The announcement will cover the exam schedules for the SSLC (Class 10), HSE +1 (Class 11), and HSE +2 (Class 12). Detailed timetables for these board exams will later be made available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), [dge.tn.gov.in](http://dge.tn.gov.in). These exams are traditionally conducted in the months of March and April each year.

Pass percentage for SSLC in previous years

In the previous academic year, the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam saw 8,94,264 students appearing, with a total pass percentage of 91.55%. Of the candidates, 4,47,061 were girls and 4,47,203 were boys, with 4,22,591 girls and 3,96,152 boys clearing the exam. The class 11 final exam also reflected strong results, with 8,11,172 students sitting for the exam and a pass rate of 91.17%. Out of those who passed, 4,04,143 were girls, achieving a pass percentage of 94.69%, while 3,35,396 boys passed with a percentage of 87.26%.

Pass percentage for HSE in previous years

The Class 12 or HSE final exam saw a total of 7,60,606 students appear for the exam, and 94.56% of them cleared it. Among the successful candidates, 3,93,890 girls passed, with a pass rate of 96.44%, while 3,25,305 boys passed with a percentage of 92.37%. Notably, a third-gender candidate also successfully cleared the HSE +2 final examination.

