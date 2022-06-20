Tamil Nadu Board Class 10, 12 results, here's all you need to know

IStock images

The TN HSC, SSLC result 2022 was released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). In 10th grade, 90.07 percent of students passed, while in 12th grade, 93.76 percent of students passed. Students can check their TN Class 12 result and TN Class 10 result 2022 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. In addition to the official website, the Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022 and Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 will be available on the websites results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

Girls outscored boys in TN SSLC class 10th result with the pass percentage of 94.4% while boys scoured the pass percentage of 85.8%.

Which district topped HSC, SSLC result ?

Kanyakumari has the highest performance in the TN 10th result, with 97.22 percent of students from the region passing the exam. Dindigul, on the other hand, is the lowest-performing region, with only 81.25 percent of students passing exams. Perambalur was the best performing district in the TN +2 results, with 97.95 percent of students clearing the exam, while Vellore was the lowest performing district, with 86.69 percent of students passing.

How many students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 exams?

The TN +2 or class 12 general exam was taken by 8,37,317 students. There were 9,55,474 students that took the class 10 or SSLC exam.

When were TN HSC, SSLC exams held?

From May 6 to May 30, the TN SSLC or class 10th examination was held. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were held from May 5 to May 28.

