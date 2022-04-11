Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw CUET

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution on Monday urging the Centre to withdraw the proposal to hold the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to courses offered by central universities.

M K Stalin introduced the resolution, urging the Central Government to cancel the entrance exam.

There is no doubt that this CUET, like NEET, will marginalise the diverse school education system across the country, severely undermining the relevance of overall development-oriented long-form learning in schools and forcing students to rely on coaching centres to improve their entrance examination scores, according to the report.

"The Assembly feels that any entrance examination that is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will not provide an equal opportunity to all students who have studied in varied state board syllabi across the country," it said.





Opposing the resolution, BJP staged a walkout while the others including main opposition party, the AIADMK and ruling DMK's allies--Congress and the Left parties among others, supported the resolution.





Speaker M Appavu said the resolution has been adopted unanimously.

