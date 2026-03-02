Tamil Nadu Advances Govt School Admissions, Aims To Enrol Over 4 Lakh Students | File Pic (Representative image)

Chennai: Government schools across Tamil Nadu will kick-start their enrolment drive for the 2026-27 academic year on Monday, with the School Education Department setting an ambitious target of admitting more than four lakh students this year.

The initiative, which was advanced in the previous academic year to stay competitive with private institutions that typically open admissions early, will continue in the same format this year.

Officials believe the early start will help attract more parents to consider government schools before they finalise private school admissions.

School heads and teachers have been directed to focus particularly on children who have completed five years of age in anganwadis. Instructions have been issued to ensure that all such children are enrolled in neighbourhood schools or institutions located close to their place of residence.

Education department officials have also been asked to conduct awareness campaigns among parents, highlighting the improvements made in government schools in recent years.

Authorities plan to showcase facilities such as smart classrooms, hi-tech laboratories, upgraded infrastructure, and digital learning tools introduced under various state initiatives.

The department hopes that these features, along with trained teachers and welfare schemes, will strengthen public confidence in government schooling.

To encourage proactive participation from schools, the department has announced that institutions enrolling at least 50 additional students compared to last year will receive certificates of appreciation.

Officials say this recognition is aimed at motivating school administrators and teachers to intensify outreach efforts in their respective localities.

A senior education official noted that approximately 4.3 lakh students were enrolled in government schools during the previous academic year. “On average, nearly half of school-going children join government and government-aided institutions, while the other half opt for private schools. As per official data, there are over eight lakh children in the five-year age group eligible for fresh enrolment this year, and this data will guide our outreach drive,” the official said.

The primary objective, officials stressed, is to ensure that every eligible child is enrolled in school while also increasing the overall share of students in government institutions.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is scheduled to formally inaugurate the state-level enrolment drive on Monday.

