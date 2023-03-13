TN class 12th exams begin today; Important points to remember

Tamil Nadu class 12 exams commenced today | Representative Pic

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu state board class 12th exams have commenced from today, March 13. The exams for intermediate students will end on April 3, 2023.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams will be held in a single shift, which will begin at 10 am and will conclude at 1:15 pm.

Students needs to carry the hard copy of their admit card along with a valid government issued photo ID proof at the exam center for verification purposes.

Important tips for the exams

All students must report to the exam center at least half an hour prior to the scheduled time.

Entry will be denied to those students who do not possess the hard copy of their admit card as well as a valid photo ID proof.

Only stationery items will be allowed inside the exam hall. No prohibited devices or items must be carried by the students. Prohibited items include books, notebooks, blank paper sheets, mobile phones, earphones, tablets, bluetooth devices etc.

Student indulging in malpractices such as copying, cheating shall result in the cancellation of candidature from the examination.